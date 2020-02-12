Trailer Watch: Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch

The meticulous palette, the bursts of Academy ratio, the faux literary origins, the use of the word “divers” — Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch looks, from this first trailer, to be the most, well, Wes Anderson movie yet. As it’s described by its distributor, Fox Searchlight, “The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.”

The French Dispatch arrives in theaters July 24, 2020. Read all of Filmmaker‘s Wes Anderson coverage here, including “10 Lessons on Filmmaking from Wes Anderson” and our cover story interview about Moonrise Kingdom.