“You Staying Healthy?”: Joel Potrykus Pandemic-Calls Indie Film Dudes

Writer/director Joel Potrykus, who broke down the anxieties of the filmmaking process recently for Filmmaker, is doing what a lot of us are doing in this time of quarantine: checking in to see how our friends are doing. Here, in a video by Ashley Young, he lets us eavesdrop as he finds out how folks like director Dustin Guy Defa, Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger, Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo, ┬áIndiewire’s Eric Kohn and the harder-to-get writer/director Alex Ross Perry are handling the isolation.