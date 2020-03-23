Filmmaker

“You Staying Healthy?”: Joel Potrykus Pandemic-Calls Indie Film Dudes

Joel Calls Indie Film Type Dudes from Joel Potrykus on Vimeo.

on Mar 23, 2020

Writer/director Joel Potrykus, who broke down the anxieties of the filmmaking process recently for Filmmaker, is doing what a lot of us are doing in this time of quarantine: checking in to see how our friends are doing. Here, in a video by Ashley Young, he lets us eavesdrop as he finds out how folks like director Dustin Guy Defa, Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger, Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo,  Indiewire’s Eric Kohn and the harder-to-get writer/director Alex Ross Perry are handling the isolation.

