THIS LONG CENTURY Screening 30 Experimental Shorts Online, April 9-30, Including Work From Carlos Reygadas, Apichatpong Weerasethakul and David Lowery

Today through April 30, the website THIS LONG CENTURY, which describes itself as “an ever-evolving collection of personal insights from artists, authors, filmmakers, musicians and cultural icons the world over,” is hosting two programs of experimental short work, with 30 shorts in total. The OUTSIDE program includes Lucile Hadžihalilović’s 2017 De Natura, Carlos Reygadas’s 2011 Este es mi Reino, and Deborah Stratman’s 1997 medium-length From Hetty to Nancy. The equally strong INSIDE program includes Jodie Mack’s 2012 Blanket Statement #1: Home is Where the Heart is, Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s 2018 Blue, Peter Tscherkassky’s legendary 1999 Outer Space and David Lowery’s 2011 Pioneer. Streaming is free, though THIS LONG CENTURY asks that viewers donate to one of five nonprofit or relief funds in return (RAICES, Ali Forney Center, Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund, The National Domestic Workers Alliance, Feeding America ). It’s a terrifically curated program; click here to learn more.