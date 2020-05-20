Watch: David Lynch’s 2015 Short Fire (Pożar)

David Lynch has kept typically busy during his quarantine, giving interviews about abusive workplaces and alluding to a variety of personal art projects he’s focused on. Just posted online to his YouTube channel, the animated short film Fire (Pożar) is not one of those projects but a 2015 short previously only shown at a USC concert. “The whole point of our experiment was that I would say nothing about my intentions and [Polish-American composer] Marek [Zebrowski] would interpret the visuals in his own way,” Lynch said at the time. “So I say it was a great successful experiment, and I loved the composition Marek wrote for the Penderecki String Quartet.” Very much in keeping with Lynch’s classical selections for Twin Peaks: The Return, the music scores an animated project that’s decidedly for Lynch-heads only. Visuals include flames in shapes anticipating the similar beacon guiding Dougie Jones through the casino and a typically grotesque array of cutouts in various positions of ambiguous agony. An additional layer of texture comes from what appears to be a celluloid-capture, either 16 or 35mm, connecting Fire with Lynch’s earliest student film work like Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times).

