Back to selection “We Were So Close to Shooting”: Jarin Blaschke on Cancelled Projects by Filmmaker Staff in Filmmaking on Jul 8, 2020 Jarin Blaschke This is premium content. To read the rest, please log in. If you are not currently a member, please purchase a digital or print subscription to Filmmaker or join IFP.<a href='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/ck.php?n=a16beeb9&cb=%n' target='_blank'><img src='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/avw.php?zoneid=641&cb=%n&n=a16beeb9&ct0=%c' border='0' alt='' /></a>