Back to One, Episode 117: Cristin Milioti

She claims she doesn’t know how to talk about her process, but on this episode, Cristin Milioti eloquently lifts the hood and let’s us peek in on the engine fueling her incredibly varied work, across all genres on the stage and screen, like the Broadway musical Once, How I Met Your Mother, The Wolf of Wall Street, the USS Callister episode of Black Mirror, this year’s Modern Love and the huge Sundance hit Palm Springs, which just dropped on Hulu and in drive-ins across the nation. She talks about feeling protective of her characters, why it’s necessary to let go of the “death grip,” and the importance of trust, which leads to a powerful testimony for the appreciation of Elizabeth Berkley. Plus much more!

