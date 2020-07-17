Back to One, Episode 118: Mireille Enos

Mireille Enos made a splash on Broadway in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, then her big break in television came with The Killing, where she played Sarah Linden to much acclaim for four seasons. World War Z opposite Brad Pitt followed, and now the second season of the action-drama hit series Hanna premiered on Amazon this month. Enos talks about how exceptional writing helps multi-season work, learning about story-craft from Tom Stoppard, the importance of being open to intuition, and how empathy helps you build yourself as an actor. Plus much more!

