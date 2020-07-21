Back to One, Episode 119: Stacy Martin

Part of Stacy Martin’s performance, in her wonderful new film Archive, involves essentially playing robots at various stages of development. She talks about the challenge that posed for her as an actor, and how director Gavin Rothery’s complete command of his vision helped her process. She takes me back to her days at the Actors’ Temple in London, and how an intensive workshop there changed her life and prepared her for the remarkable experience of her first film, Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac. She shares an important bit of direction that Lars gave her that blows my mind. We swap stories about Anne Wiazemsky and Anna Karina, and an appreciation for Carroll Baker, plus (*warning*) we spoil the hell out of Archive, so please check it out on VOD.

