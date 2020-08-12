Watch: Kirby Ferguson’s Conspiracy Explainer, Trump, QAnon and the Rise of Magic

Kirby Ferguson, who landed on Filmmaker‘s 25 New Faces list in 2011 following this Everything is a Remix web series, is back with a new work that explains the QAnon phenomenon and places it in larger political context. For anyone who found themselves Googling “Marjorie Taylor Greene” this morning (Or was perhaps mystified by a colleague’s late-night email screed), the video offers a bit of a primer on the internet phenomenon as well as analysis. As Jason Kottke summarizes at Kottke.org, Ferguson sees QAnon as a form of magical thinking, breaking down six specific characteristics:

1. Obsession with symbols and codes (e.g. pizza as a “deep state” code for child trafficking)

2. Dot connecting (e.g. linking 5G with Covid-19)

3. Behind every event is a plan concocted by a person (e.g. Soros and the “deep state” conspiracy)

4. Purity (e.g. the Satanic panic and heavy metal music)

5. Apocalypse is nigh (e.g. the “deep state” again)

6. Preoccupation with good and evil (e.g. liberals are not only wrong but evil)

Watch Ferguson’s video above, and learn more about his work, as well as see his other pieces, at his site.