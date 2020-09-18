Filmmaker Returns to Print, Announces 2020 Subscription Sale

Gaspar Noe's Climax, from Filmmaker's print issue spread.

I’m very happy to announce that Filmmaker will return to print for our Fall issue, which will reach subscribers — new and continued — in late October. Filmmaker‘s Winter, 2020 issue will be published in January to coincide with IFP’s Gotham Awards.

Facing the uncertainty of the coronavirus shutdowns in the Spring, and with bookstores closing throughout the country, Filmmaker published its Summer issue in a special, redesigned PDF format. But now we’re thrilled that, with the support of our publisher, IFP, and our advertisers, we’ll be back with a printed edition next month. The Fall, 2020 issue Filmmaker will also be our annual 25 New Faces issue, and we’re particularly grateful to be returning to a print for an edition that is always something of a collector’s item.

To mark the occasion, we’ve discounted our one-year print subscriptions from $18 to just $10. Print subscriptions come with full digital access to our entire archives going back to 2007; a digital subscription alone is just $6.00. This sale ends on September 24. (A subscription now also gets you the current Summer issue PDF, which is a great issue and our largest ever.)

Click here to subscribe to Filmmaker in print and here for digital at these discounted rates. Subscribing to our print edition is the single biggest thing you can do to support all of our content. We appreciate your readership and support.

See you next issue!