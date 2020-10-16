Watch: A Masked and Distanced Kronos Quartet Playing the Requiem for a Dream Theme

The pandemic has upended many film anniversary tribute plans, as well as inspired others. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Darren Aronofsky’s iconic Hubert Selby adaptation, Requiem for a Dream, its soundtrack players, the Kronos Quartet, perform composer Clint Mansell’s now iconic theme. Of course, they’re appropriately distanced and masked. Listen here to a lovely version of a track that’s graced countless indie film mood reels in the two decades since its composition.

Lionsgate has released a new 4K Blu-ray edition of the film you can read about here.