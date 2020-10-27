Back to One, Episode 131: Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

Photo: Gloria Obianyo

English actor Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù has two major releases happening in the States this month, the intense and compelling Gangs of London on AMC+ and the profound and unsettling horror film His House on Netflix. Taken together, they offer an apt representation of the impressive range of this great actor. We talk about his approach to the physicality required for the instantly famous epic fight scenes in Gangs of London, and what on-set elements helped his process. He takes us back to his time at the Royal Shakespeare Company and how being seeped in that material affects his approach to other work. Plus he details two big auditions in his past, one filled with self-inflicted disappointment, the other—revelation.

