Trailer Watch: Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland

The first trailer for Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, which has been scoring critic’s nods all season (it just place first in Indiewire’s critic’s poll), just dropped. Wrote Steve Dollar out of the New York Film Festival, “McDormand’s performance, which maps as much brooding interiority as it surveys Fran’s uncertain road ahead, is the unvarnished, flinty thing Oscar nominations are made of, and the mutual intensity of focus that she shares with Zhao locks in on the most minor of details. It’s a story of ‘how’ as much as ‘why,’ and the way scenes build up out of the smallest moments, glances, tasks, asides into the widest canvas in creation is a marvel.”

Check out the trailer above, which leans hard into the film’s pictorial splendor and McDormand’s laconic performance while eliding just a bit of its quiet mournfulness.