The Gotham Announces New Joel Schumacher Mentorship Award

Jeffrey Sharp

During last night’s Gotham Awards, Gotham Film & Media Institute Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp announced the creation of The Joel Schumacher Mentorship Award in partnership and endowed by MTV Entertainment Group. Honoring the legacy and social consciousness of the director of such films as Tigerland, Falling Down, Car Wash and St. Elmo’s Fire will be a scholarship enabling four undergraduate students to attend the The Gotham EDU summer program, according to the press release, “an eight-week curriculum which will offer workshops to hone career development and technical skills, master classes hosted by industry decision makers, and insight from mentors through one-on-one sessions with a full scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to individuals and communities which Joel identified through his work and life: LGBTQ+ and/or Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.”