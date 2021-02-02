Filmmaker

“Passion Projects That Are Suffering”: Director Mona Fastvold | The World to Come

The World to Come

by
in Festivals & Events, Sundance, Sundance Responses
on Feb 2, 2021

How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?

The film’s post-production was affected by the pandemic, and the film was generally difficult to bring to life but considering the human toll this virus has taken on everyone around the world, it’s hard to drum up much of an anecdote… Movies, like small restaurants or shops, around the globe are passion projects that are suffering right now.

