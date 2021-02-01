Sundance 2021 Critic’s Notebook 2 (Abby Sun): I Was a Simple Man, Strawberry Mansion, Cryptozoo

I Was a Simple Man

The Sundance Institute has been running producer and director labs since 1981, even before taking over management of the festival in 1985 and renaming the former US/Utah Film Festival to match. In that sense, the projects coming out of the Feature Film Program (whose founding director, Michelle Satter, is still in charge), Indigenous Program and Documentary Film Program are just as important a marker of Sundance’s effect on the US film ecosystem as the platform provided by the festival. When I programmed film festivals, I tracked these press releases as closely as official lineup announcements. This year, 16 projects in the festival were officially supported by Sundance Institute programs—the one I’ve been anticipating the longest is Christopher Makoto Yogi’s I Was a Simple Man.

As with Yogi’s first feature, August at Akiko’s, the film’s languid pacing, use of non-professional actors and insights on Hawai’i time and history represent a continuation of Yogi’s interest in non-linear placemaking. While searching for funding for I Was a Simple Man—envisioned so long ago that Constance Wu was cast before Fresh Off the Boat became an Asian American pop culture touchstone—August at Akiko’s was developed second but finished first. In that film, Alex Zhang Hungtai (Dirty Beaches) plays a musician named Alex looking for his ancestral home, only to stumble upon an agrarian retreat run by Akiko Masuda, who operates such a business in real life. Zhang, Masuda, and other longtime key collaborators like producer Sa Hwa Kim (previously credited as Sarah S. Kim), DP Eunsoo Cho and sound editor & mixer Sung Rok Choi all reteam for I Was a Simple Man. The reason I mention all of this is because illustrates how one person’s success within a system can uplift a whole group—and how exclusion can set subsequent generations adrift. That is precisely the locus of I Was a Simple Man’s straightforward plotting, which adds a couple standout set pieces and a talented large ensemble cast to a basic premise following main character Masao’s terminal diagnosis.

<a href='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/ck.php?n=a16beeb9&cb=%n' target='_blank'><img src='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/avw.php?zoneid=641&cb=%n&n=a16beeb9&ct0=%c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As Masao (Tim Chiou) grows frailer, mostly in bed, the ghosts of his present, past, childhood and ancestral forces merge by his bedside in physical and temporal forms. Starting in the present day: his three children are alternately begrudgingly dutiful—too stoned to take care of themselves, let alone their father, resentful and absentee after extracting themselves to the mainland. The highlight of this opening act is a meeting older Masao (played by local resident Steve Iwamoto in his film debut) has with his neighbor, Akiko (marking the vivacious return of Masuda in a scene-stealing cameo), who tells him to stop fighting his illness. Then, one night, Masao finds the ghost—in corporeal form—of his dead wife, Grace (Constance Wu), has come to keep him company. She’s not a vengeful spirit, nor one prone to speaking or offering direct comfort. But her presence catalyzes a series of flashbacks—or meanderings—that reveal that Grace died on the day of Hawai’i’s statehood on August 21, 1959, forever tying together colonized self-actualization with tragedy for adult Masao, who sends his three young children to live with extended family and prepares himself to, as he says to a friend, “drink until I die.” Since the opening scenes shows older Masao refusing to take his doctor’s advice to stop drinking and smoking, this is on-the-nose (as is dialogue like the repetition of “Dying is simple, isn’t it?”), but because of this cyclical structure of the film I presume that Masao has done precisely that.

The hollowness of Masao’s life and manifestations of his regrets and choices are supplemented by a lush sound mix in which his bungalow’s creaking breathes like a sentient character (place-making, indeed), contrasted with the perceptive acceptance of his grandson Gavin (Kanoa Goo). Though young Masao (Kyle Kosaki) was warned by his parents to avoid even associating with a teenaged Grace (Boonyanudh Jiyarom) because they didn’t approve of her Chinese ethnicity, Gavin is allowed to roam the Oahu countryside freely. A punk skateboarder, he’s heckled walking down the road, but exudes cool when hanging out with a female skater one evening. Unlike the fraught and clumsy interactions Masao has at three different ages with friends and family, Gavin’s way of inhabiting the world doesn’t reject the past, his identity, or the pains of belonging. If Gavin and If I Were a Simple Man is the future of this country and its independent filmmaking, we’re in good hands.

There were two other films premiering at Sundance about dreams, ghosts, manifestations and their commodification. After quite enjoying Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley’s first feature collaboration, Sylvio, a tongue-in-cheek parable about a gorilla that becomes local-famous for his authentic self but then is eaten up by the media apparatus and pressured to conform to expectations as a result, their follow-up Strawberry Mansion attempts the same wry, hipster-ironic tone in more fantastical settings. Drawing upon VHS nolstagia, everything in this film looks like it’s in the ’80s, but is infused by a futuristic technology in which the state taxes the objects that appear in dreams. Audley (who has appeared in many a Sundance film over the past decade and also runs the fervently-low-budget-streaming showcase NoBudge), stars as James Preble, a dream auditor whose current job is to collect on back taxes, dream-edition, of an old woman named Bella (Penny Fuller). Preble’s peeks at Bella’s dream reveal a younger version of herself (Grace Glowicki, herself an actor-director whose Tito was a 2019 indie standout) that he becomes awkwardly enamored with. Birney’s uncle, veteran stage actor Albert Birney (who also stars in another Sundance film, Fran Kranz’s chamber film Mass), is suitably sleazy as Bella’s adult son, who turns out to have a huge financial stake in discrediting his mother and keeping Preble placated. Halfway through the film, Bella reveals that corporations clandestinely beam in advertisements to everyone’s dreams, and that her dreams are so compelling because they’re free of corporate interference.

This is when the film’s conceptual grasp starts to fall apart. The second half of the film finds Preble stuck in a dream, where he is jerked to and for between searching for the younger dream-Bella, rescuing her, and her convincing him to escape the shackles of dream-dependence. This literal manifestation of a manic pixie dream girl, whose sole narrative purpose is to help Preble reach his self-actualization (and save himself from a sinister house fire in the real world), reduces the playful, sly character of real-world Bella into something disappointingly flat. It’s a shame, because the set and production design are so often creatively, bombastically out-there, cheekily drawing on references from the hand-coloring and animation of Lumières’ films to digital glitches rising from its digital-to-film process. Strawberry Mansion’s trick, in the end, is not that the commercial-free pastoral dreams of the past are a more liberatory place. Instead, in this world, the ad-free experience is merely a less unfiltered way to immerse ourselves in retrograde nostalgia; Preble frees himself only to escape back to his pristine, cookie-cutter modern apartment, boot up his dream-viewing-machine and plug right back into dream-reality where he can immerse himself in a chaste, cottagecore dream-life with young Bella (who, at this point, only lives on in dreams). In actuality, we’re not limited to premium ad-free streaming services and stopping every 10 minutes to watch with or interact with ads on a cheaper or free version—we can choose to, you know, opt out of participating all together.

Taking a completely different aesthetic but still DIY-feeling approach, Dash Shaw’s Cryptozoo starts in a kind of Edenic but very not chaste counterculture 2D animation world of 1960s-ish America, where “cryptids” or mythological creatures from all stripes and cultures exist alongside humans. Taking a similar allegorical approach to human discrimination and persecution as X-Men, the plot of this film centers around a “cryptozoo” founded by a philanthropist (voiced by Grace Zabriskie), aimed at providing a sanctuary and a livelihood for the cryptids on display in its theme-park-esque exhibits, and populated by the recruitment activities of human cryptid-advocate Lauren Gray (Lake Bell). Gray has been obsessed since childhood with a baku, a Japanese pig-like devourer of dreams who graciously consumed Gray’s nightmares as a child on the US postwar military base on Okinawa (itself a contested site of Japanese imperialism in the Pacific theater). Now, the US military is after the baku for its potential to destroy the dangerous counterculture dreams of 60s activists who are seeking to decolonize the world (and the US military-industrial complex).

Cryptozoo’s moral concerns are mostly enacted in conversations between Gray and Phoebe (Angeliki Papoulia), a gorgon, who argue about the patronizing and spectacularized exhibits of the Cryptozoo versus Phoebe’s assimilationist approach of tranquilizing her snakes in order to live a life of passing with her human husband. Other reviews draw parallels between this film and the dangers of humans believing they can control monsters for entertainment, most notably in the Jurassic Park films. But, to me, a more scathing and apt comparison are with the very real, very present theme parks for little people; the “living exhibits” of “savages” at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair that included over a thousand resident Filipinos; recent controversy over Berkeley anthropologist Alfred Louis Kroeber (father to feminist scifi author Ursula K. Le Guin, whose later works grappled with the colonial legacy of anthropology); and recent revelations that Harvard museums have the human remains of over 22,000 Indigenous and enslaved Black peoples. This is not the stuff of the purely fantastic or the future or even purely of the Anthropocene—it’s, like this film’s time period of half a century ago, a colonial legacy we must grapple with now. The sentience of all the cryptids, including the non-humanoid ones, drive the violent last third of this film. Though the entertaining abduction-and-rescue nature of the plot becomes rather convoluted at times, Cryptozoo keeps a bull’s-eye-view target on the nature of gratitude, solidarity and political liberation.