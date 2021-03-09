Back to One, Episode 145: Julia Sarah Stone

You’re about to hear the name Julia Sarah Stone quite a bit. The young Canadian acting phenom is turning Hollywood heads with a focused talent and poise well beyond her years. Her latest movie, the unique sci-fi thriller Come True, which has been wowing audiences at festivals, is opening Friday March 12th from IFC Midnight. In this episode, she talks about the “playable” characteristic that helped her performance in that film, the traps actors easily fall into when they lay in the emotion while losing sight of basic aspects such as motivation, and why she always wants to be a student of the craft, no matter where her career takes her. Plus much more! She’s the kind of actor that will make you want to open Final Draft and finally start writing that script.

