Watch: Iva Radivojević’s Stunning and Eerie Arctic-Shot Short, UTUQAQ

Premiering online timed to Earth Day from Field of Vision is a stunning and poetic Arctic-shot short, UTUQAQ, directed by Iva Radivojević. Acting as her own cinematographer, Radivojević counterpoints elegant and abstract patterns across sweeping planes of ice with more human-scale documentation of the work of four researchers drilling ice cores in the region’s freezing temperatures. The narration — in Kalaallisut (West Greenlandic) by Aviaja Lyberth — is from the point of the view of the ice itself, evoking the earth’s geological memory as it confronts efforts of the researchers working in the moment to learn about what is being lost amidst climate change.

UTUQAQ had its world premiere at Camden International Film Festival (CIFF) and screened at Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, and Denver Film Festival. Radivojević, a 2013 Filmmaker 25 New Face, is known for her series of short essay docs, Iva Asks, her documentary Evaporating Borders, and her forthcoming hybrid feature Aleph, premiering at New Directors/New Films. Field of Vision describes itself as “a filmmaker-driven visual journalism and documentary unit that commissions and supports filmmakers and artists with developing and ongoing stories around the globe.” Recent productions include American Factory, Strong Island and Hale County This Morning, This Evening.