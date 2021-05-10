Watch: David Lynch’s Donovan Video, “I Am the Shaman”

David Lynch directs as well as plays on a new video from Scottish songwriter and performer Donovan. The director is credited with “unique Modal Guitar Textures and effects” on the track, which, in a statement posted to Facebook by Donovan, came together quickly:

It was all impromptu. I visited the studio and David said …

“Sit at the mics with your guitar Don.”

David in same room behind control desk with my Linda.

He had asked me to only bring in a song just emerging, not anywhere near finished.

We would see what happens. It happened!

I composed extempore … the verses came naturally. New chord patterns effortlessly appeared.

On another day David “Sound Sculpted” my Ferrington acoustic guitar “Kelly” and he played his unique Modal Chord Ferrington Guitar textures with “Effects.”

David and I are “Compadres” on a creative path rarely travelled.

And we bring TM Meditation to the world.