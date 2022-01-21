Still from Living by Oliver Hermanus (Photo: Number 9 Films/Ross Ferguson)

The last two years have prompted much contemplation and reconsideration of the reasons why we make our films as well as the ways in which we make them. What aspect of your filmmaking—whether in your creative process, the way you finance your films, your production methodology or the way you relate to your audience—did you have to reinvent in order to make and complete the film you are bringing to the festival this year?

Having shot a film as vaccinations rolled out in the United Kingdom, and knowing that our project could be doomed if we had an outbreak of positive cases, this was the first film I’ve ever made where every day of shooting started with dread. COVID has changed how we move around, connect and create on a film set. It changed the way I interacted with my team and the cast of the film. It pushed me to plan in a totally new way. It has effectively altered my filmmaking methodology.

