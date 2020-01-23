The Sundance Question: What Prop or Piece of Set Decoration is Particularly Integral to Your Film?

Photo: Kelsey Doyle

Each year Filmmaker asks all the incoming feature directors at Sundance one question. (To see past years’ questions and responses, click here.)

This year’s question:

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

(Check back daily during the festival — new answers are uploaded each day throughout the festival.)

“The Minox miniature camera that Penkovsky uses to photograph 50,000 secret Soviet military documents”: Dominic Cooke | Ironbark

“This Log Cabin Is the Fifth Cast Member”: Josh Ruben | Scare Me

“They amplify the size of her eyes, enhance every nervous tic.”: Adam Carter Rehmeier | Dinner in America

“A metaphor for a woman’s rebuilding of her broken life”: Phyllida Lloyd | Herself

“No object is more important than people, artists, community and love”: Catherine Gund | Aggie

“Objects Are Her Entire World”: Zoé Wittock | Jumbo

“We Have Around 10 Unplanned Appearances of People Riding Scooters in the Movie”: Carlos López Estrada | Summertime

“Wheelchairs, Crutches and Canes Take on New Shape and Meaning”: Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht | Crip Camp

“The Main Painting That Is Stolen Is of a Dead Swan”: Benjamin Ree | The Painter and the Thief