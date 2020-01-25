Filmmaker

“You Can Ride Poison to its Possibilities”: Josephine Decker | Shirley

Elisabeth Moss and Odessa Young appear in Shirley by Josephine Decker (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

by
in Sundance, Sundance Responses
on Jan 25, 2020

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

Mushrooms! In our film, mushrooms—deadly or benign—become this symbol of sexual freedom and creative liberation. You can eat your death. You can ride poison to its possibilities. Or you can just share a tasty treat with your witch. The relationship in our film between main characters Shirley and Rose also rides this line between poisonous and delicious.

