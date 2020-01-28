“A Simple Jog by the Water”: Writer Craig Borten | Sergio

Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas appear in Sergio by Greg Barker (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

The two main characters, Sergio and Carolina, always took a simple jog by the water every morning. The first time, they both noticed each other turning around as they jogged, taking one another in. No words were spoken, and they continued on their separate ways. The second chance jog encounter, they did speak. And that chance encounter and conversation on a simple jog by the water of east timor inextricably altered the rest of their lives.

Sundance Responses 2020