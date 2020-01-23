“We Have Around 10 Unplanned Appearances of People Riding Scooters in the Movie”: Carlos López Estrada | Summertime

Olympia Miccio appears in Summertime by Carlos Lopez Estrada (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

Electric scooters.

The movie is a love letter to contemporary Los Angeles as told by its youth, and these ended up becoming instrumental pieces in understanding Los Angeles culture today. In addition to being extremely helpful for our cast/crew to quickly move around our many urban locations, we have around 10 unplanned appearances of people riding scooters in the movie. I’m not sure what it means, but I know it means something.

Sundance Responses 2020