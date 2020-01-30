Filmmaker

“The Moon”: Natalie Johns | Max Richter’s Sleep

A still from Max Richter's Sleep by Natalie Johns (courtesy Sundance Institute)

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

The moon. We did not schedule our filming or events around the full moon, but she was always there—a beacon for the night. A constant reminder of her singular influence no matter where in the world we found ourselves.

