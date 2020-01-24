“A Metaphor for a Woman’s Rebuilding of Her Broken Life”: Phyllida Lloyd | Herself

Clare Dunne and Molly McCann appear in Herself by Phyllida Lloyd (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

There’s an object on screen that is the beating heart of the film. It’s not there at all in the beginning and it grows inch by inch. It’s a house! A self-build. A metaphor for a woman’s rebuilding of her broken life. It was impossible to work out how to shoot it in advance because it was an ever-changing exhibition that evolved and changed color and shape throughout the shoot. A poem of its own.

Sundance Responses 2020