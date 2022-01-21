“All Things Shorts”: Filmmakers Discuss the Shorts Scene in an XRM Media/Argo Panel at Sundance

A number of shorts producers and commissioning editors will discuss the short film landscape at Sundance today. In “All Things Shorts,” a panel assembled by media technology and entertainment entity, XRM Media, and short film streaming platform, Argo. The panelists will discuss key issues from the points of view of funders, festival programmers, distributors and content providers. Moderator is Amanda Salazar, Head of Programming & Acquisitions, Argo, and the panelists are: Lamonia Deanne Brown, Consulting Producer, WarnerMedia OneFifty; Merrill Sterritt, Co-Director, IF/Then Shorts; Charlie Phillips, Head of Video, The Guardian; Opal Hope Bennett, Shorts Co-Producer, POV; Adam Piron, Interim Director of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program.