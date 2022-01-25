Back to One, Episode 187: Renate Reinsve

Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve’s performance in her first leading role, in Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World, earned her the best actress award at Cannes and is slowly taking the world by storm. She embodies Julie with a levity and depth that is both grounded in a relatable reality and poetically expresses the beauty and heartbreak of life at the same time. To say it’s the kind of work that changes people’s lives is not an exaggeration. In this half hour, we take the microscope to her performance and lay out the factors at play in its creation. Reinsve talks about her obsession with character motivation that she developed at an early age, almost as a form of self therapy. She explains the importance of leaving the ego out and serving the piece as a whole, Trier’s balance of control and freedom that made all the difference, Timothée Chalamet as spirit animal, plus much more. The Worst Person In The World opens in LA and New York on February 4th.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.