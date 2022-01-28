Set in 2017, Christina Kallas‘s Slamdance-premiering latest feature, <i>Paris is in Harlem</i> takes place the night before New York’s infamous Cabaret Law was repealed. In a historic Harlem jazz bar, a shooting alters the lives of several strangers who have gathered for the final night of “no dancing.” The filmmaker has provided Filmmaker an exclusive clip, which you can watch above. XYZ Films is handling North American sales on the film.

