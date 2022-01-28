Filmmaker

Click here to read our Winter 2022 issue, featuring an interview with Memoria's Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Tilda Swinton, our annual “Sound & Visionaries” profiles of awards season contenders and more...

Back to selection

Watch: Exclusive Clip from Christina Kallas’s Slamdance-Premiering Paris is in Harlem

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on Jan 28, 2022

, , ,

Set in 2017, Christina Kallas‘s Slamdance-premiering latest feature, <i>Paris is in Harlem</i> takes place the night before New York’s infamous Cabaret Law was repealed. In a historic Harlem jazz bar, a shooting alters the lives of several strangers who have gathered for the final night of “no dancing.” The filmmaker has provided Filmmaker an exclusive clip, which you can watch above. XYZ Films is handling North American sales on the film.

© 2022 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF