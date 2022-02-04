With the recent passing of DuArt Film Laboratories Chairman Irwin Young, we’re posting this video kindly flagged to us by David Leitner, whose one of those on-screen detailing the history of DuArt — everything from its role as a technical innovator to the support it gave to the New York independent community. A panel discussion hosted by the Post New York Alliance in December, 2021, the video features in addition to Leitner former DuArt employees Dominic Rom (Goldcrest), Tim Spitzer (Jigsaw Productions), Bob Mastronardi (Kodak) and Jane Tolmachyov (Goldcrest). A bonus is a short video at the end about Young made by Leitner for the 1991 Gotham Awards, where Young received a Lifetime Achievement Award. It features Michael Moore as well as remarks by former New York governor Mario Cuomo.

