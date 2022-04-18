Full Sail University: A Talent Pipeline for the Virtual Production Industry (Sponsored Post)

Full Sail University Studio V1: Virtual Production

Following the filming of The Mandalorian, accelerated interest grew in the emerging technologies utilized to create this visually stunning epic. Outside of the creation of the green screen, the virtual production technology behind The Mandalorian is one the most cutting-edge recent creations impacting the industry. In fact, according to Technavio, 46% of the projected USD $1.85B global growth, is expected to come from North America exclusively.

The recent popularity and capabilities of virtual production technology could not have come at a more opportune time. Virtual production technology permits film crews and productions to be anywhere in the world with the shift of a virtual environment. The controlled setting of a virtual production facility reduces the need for excessive travel and saves time because key factors like lighting changes and weather do not hold up production—all factors resulting in reduced production costs over time.

With this shift in the industry, Full Sail University—located in Winter Park, Florida—has dedicated over $3M in direct capital investment in creating Studio V1: Virtual Production—the university’s on campus Virtual Production Studio. This latest facility will educate the next generation of change-makers in the industry.

The multi-million-dollar investment is one of the first, one of the largest, and one of the most technologically advanced virtual production studios on any college or university in the nation. The facility utilizes Brompton processors, with 410 tiles on the ground, 90 tiles across its ceiling, and 2.8mm-pixel pitch. Additionally, the facility features a 40 ft wide and 16 ft high LED wall.

“At Full Sail, we are always looking for new ways to create intersectionality between our degree programs,” stated Dr. David Franko, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Full Sail University. “Studio V1 will allow our students across numerous degree programs to gain hands-on experience on the latest industry technology, in addition to experience on professional projects.”

Doors to the new facility opened on March 8, 2022, and will benefit many of the university’s degree programs including Computer Animation Bachelors, Digital Cinematography Bachelors, Film Bachelors, Film Productions MFA, Game Art Bachelors, Game Design Bachelors, Game Design Masters, Game Development Bachelors, Show Production Bachelors, and its Simulation and Visualization Bachelors.

Unlike traditional film sets, virtual production utilizes various software packages allowing users to marry both computer graphics and live-action footage in real-time—removing many creative boundaries.

Additionally, the Full Sail University Studio V1 will grant students further access to the hands-on project-based education the university is known for. “We have always had a steady flow of industry professionals lined up to work alongside our students,” said Rick Ramsey, Director of Visual Arts at Full Sail University. “However, with the opening of our Virtual Production Studio, we have industry representatives from film, broadcast, gaming, and animation reaching out to us, resulting in the possibility of greater industry access for our students.”

The education opportunities available through the Virtual Production Studio and Full Sail University’s robust Career Development department will work in conjunction to serve as a talent pipeline for the expanding number of professional production facilities using virtual production technology.

Full Sail University continues to be on the cutting edge of industry technology and standards. As it continues its 40+ year investment in technology and innovation, students, alumni, and the industries they serve will continue to benefit from the university’s approach to education.