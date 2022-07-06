A ridiculously huge cast — Chris Rock, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert DeNiro, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers and Zoe Saldaña! — are (mostly) all highlighted in this first trailer from David O’Russell’s latest, the comedy/thriller Amsterdam. With cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki and production design from Judy Becker, the film is set in the 1930s and deals with three people who witness a murder and find themselves drawn into “one of the most outrageous plots in American history.”

Previously, David O. Russell was interviewed for Filmmaker‘s cover by Miguel Arteta upon the release of his Silver Linings Playbook. Amsterdam will be released by Fox on November 4.