“Ms. Monroe, it’s time,” are the first ominous words heard in the just-released trailer for Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited Netflix production, Blonde, based on Joyce Carol Oates’s book about actor and movie star Marilyn Monroe. Ana de Armas plays Monroe in the dark drama. In addition to first glimpses of de Armas’s performance, among what’s striking about the trailer is Chayse Irvin’s cinematography, which, across scenes, instantly recalls the different period photographic styles — in cinema, paparazzi shots, and media and magazine coverage — associated with Monroe’s depiction. Interestingly, Blonde is Irvin’s second credit this year. The BlacKkKlansman DP also shot a much smaller production, Anna Rose Holmer and Saela Davis’s God’s Creatures, which premiered in Cannes. After a Venice premiere, Blonde streams on Netflix September 28.

Previously, Brandon Harris interviewed Dominik for Filmmaker about his Brad Pitt-starring Killing Me Softly. And Matt Mulcahey interviewed Irvin about his work on Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.