Watch the trailer for Danish director Christian Tafdrup’s unnerving horror-satire Speak No Evil. The film follows two families who hail from different European countries (Denmark and Holland) and decide to keep in touch after meeting on an Italian vacation. A few months later, the Dutch family invites the Danes to visit their retro Holland abode for the holidays. As one can imagine, things soon begin to go horribly awry. In his dispatch out of Sundance, Filmmaker‘s Vadim Rizov wrote that “Speak No Evil gets the job done, buoyed in part by the novel cultural politics of its Western European faceoff.”

Acquired by Shudder just before the film’s premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Speak No Evil will be released in conjunction with IFC Midnight. The film will open theatrically in NYC and LA on September 9 before hitting Shudder’s streaming platform on September 15.