A24 has released a trailer for The Inspection, the narrative feature debut from writer/director Elegance Bratton. However, this isn’t a total departure for the filmmaker, who previously directed the 2019 documentary Pier Kids about queer homeless youth in NYC. Similarly rooted in non-fiction, the story behind The Inspection is one taken from the Bratton’s lived experience as a gay man who enlisted in the military during the aughts.

The film follows a fictional version of Bratton named Ellis French (Pose‘s Jeremy Pope), a young gay man who enlists in the Marines during the height of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy. Rejected by his mother (Gabrielle Union) due to his sexuality, Ellis grapples with his attraction to a superior (Raúl Castillo) while toiling under the domineering rule of a hostile drill sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine).

Set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and selected as the closing night film of the 60th New York Film Festival, The Inspection is already proving to be an anticipated fall title. A24 has set a November 18 theatrical release date.