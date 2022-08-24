After its premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, the trailer has finally arrived for Ana Lily Amirpour‘s latest film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. This will be the director’s third film after previously helming A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and The Bad Batch.

The film stars Kate Hudson and Jun Jong Seo as an unlikely duo that embarks on a supernatural crime spree. Hudson plays the aptly named Bonnie, a stripper and single mother working in New Orleans. The titular Mona Lisa (Seo), on the other hand, is a fugitive who recently escaped from a mental institution. Utilizing strange powers wielded by Mona Lisa, the duo becomes complicit in a complex caper that threatens to be unraveled by a tenacious detective (Craig Robinson). Ed Skrein and Evan Whitten are also included among the cast. Acclaimed cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski (Hereditary, Midsommar, Nobody) is behind the camera on the thriller, reuniting with Amirpour after shooting the short film Ride It Out during the pandemic.

Saban Films will release Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon theatrically and digitally on September 30.