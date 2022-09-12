Filmmaker is proud to announce that we have moved our quarterly digital edition and archive going back to 2005 to Exact Editions, a London-based company that specializes in digitizing content, selling subscriptions and providing streaming solutions across web, iOS and Android platforms. Our digital edition, which replicates our print edition, is now available to read via Exact Editions across browsers and mobile devices, the latter through a browser or the company’s Exactly app, found in the App and Google Play stores. As a long-time reader of other publications using Exact Editions, I’ve admired the company’s elegant, easy-to-use platform. Issues download quickly, can be saved for offline reading on tablets, pages can be downloaded in PDF form, and our entire archive is searchable now by keyword.

Additionally, Exact Editions is a leader in institutional sales, so we look forward to Filmmaker being carried in more universities and colleges. Institutional subscription features provided by the Exact Editions platform provide institutions with usage reports, MARC Records and KBART data. The advanced search function allows professors, academics, and students alike to search for specific keywords and articles across the whole archive.

Filmmaker is available in the Exact Editions institutional shop here.

Managing Director of Exact Editions, Daryl Rayner, said in a press release, “The content found within the pages of this archive will surely become an invaluable resource for film students and independent filmmakers. Filmmaker is adding to a strong roster of film magazines on the Exact Editions platform.”

All of Filmmaker‘s print magazine content also remains available online, with select articles paywalled for subscribers only.

To give an example of the Exact Editions browser-based reading experience (again, Filmmaker can be read through the Exactly tablet app as well), we’ve unlocked a number of articles, most of which have never been posted online before.

Exact Editions access is available to all Filmmaker subscribers. To subscribe, click here for a print subscription and here for a digital one. New subscribers are added to the Exact Editions database once a week, on Mondays, but content can be read immediately on the site. Print subscribers will receive their first issue in mid-October.