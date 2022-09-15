South Korean director Park Chan-wook returns six years after The Handmaiden with Decision to Leave, a romantic thriller that won him the Best Director prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. A new trailer has been released ahead of the film’s forthcoming screening at the New York Film Festival.

Thought plot details are best kept sparse, the trailer hints at palpable chemistry between a detective and a recently-widowed woman. When investigating the death of a man who has fallen off of a mountain, said detective (Park Hae-Il) decides to question the deceased’s “young, beautiful and foreign” wife (Tang Wei). Though she appears to have a solid alibi, she nonetheless becomes the detective’s primary suspect in what has become a mysterious murder case.

MUBI will release the film theatrically on October 14, with a streaming premiere date to follow soon after.