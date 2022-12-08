Immediately buzzed about after its inclusion in the 2023 Sundance Film Festival feature lineup announcement, the trailer has already arrived for Brandon Cronenberg‘s Infinity Pool. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård as a wealthy novelist who commits manslaughter on foreign soil and is presented the opportunity to have a doppelgänger face the death penalty in his place—for a substantial fee, of course. Also starring are Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman.

Per the official synopsis:

While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Skarsgård) and Em (Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.

Cronenberg’s previous feature, the body horror assassin flick Possessor, premiered at Sundance in 2020. It was acquired by NEON and released theatrically later that year. His feature debut Antiviral premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2012. Brandon is the son of renowned Canadian genre filmmaker David Cronenberg, whose brilliant Crimes of the Future was featured in our recent Summer Issue.

Infinity Pool will premiere in-person at Sundance in its Midnight section. The title won’t be available during the Festival’s virtual streaming window, but it will hit theaters via NEON on January 27, shortly after its Park City debut.