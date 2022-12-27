“You Have a Character Goin’”: The Fifth Annual Kevin Corrigan Episode of Back To One

If the Back To One podcast has one tradition, it is the yearly visit from its very first guest, the living patron saint of the working actor, Kevin Corrigan. This is his fifth time on the show (Ep. 1, Ep. 67, Ep. 133, Ep.185), and as you’ll hear, he still has a healthy supply of great stories, laughs, and inspiration to dish out. He talks about his recent stints on Law and Order: Organized Crime, City on a Hill, and the upcoming indie film Bang Bang; tells a hilarious story illustrating the ways he practices acting when not on a job; gets nostalgic describing the masterful mix tapes he used to make; plus much more! It all starts out with my recounting of a Corrigan-themed phone call I had with the legendary Amy Taubin minutes before the interview.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.