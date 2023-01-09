Watch: David Ehrlich’s 25 Best Films of 2022

Indiewire’s chief film critic David Ehrlich returns with his annual video countdown of the year’s best films, selecting 25 titles to highlight via clever editing choices and, most distinctly, various needle drops culled from a wide range of 2022 releases, from The Batman to Bones and All.

In what’s also become a recent tradition, Ehrlich continues to have the director behind the top-ranked film choose a charity for viewers to donate to, as a way to “help justify the (truly humiliating) amount of time it takes me to make them.” This year, Filmmaker is proud to say that Charlotte Wells, a recent alum of our own annual 25 New Faces of Film profile series, took the top spot with her gorgeous debut Aftersun. Her charity of choice is Food with Fam, a New York City non-profit that helps feed struggling families and individuals through biweekly food distributions and other local initiatives. To learn more or make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page.