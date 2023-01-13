All That Breathes

The winners of the 16th annual Cinema Eye Honors Awards, which recognizes excellence in nonfiction filmmaking, were announced last night during an in-person ceremony at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen’s Cannes-winning documentary, took the top prize in the Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking category as well as nabbing an award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. Yet Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love took home more wins overall, winning in categories Outstanding Achievement in Editing, Outstanding Achievement in Original Score (by Nicolas Godin of French electro duo Air) and tying with Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design.

Last night’s ceremony also featured a tribute to documentarian Julia Reichert, of who passed away in December. Steven Bognar, her husband and longtime filmmaking partner, shared insight on Reichert’s love for the medium and the community it fosters.

Also honored at the ceremony was Terry Zwigoff, who received a Legacy Award for his 1995 film Crumb, which follows underground cartoonist R. Crumb. While Zwigoff could not be there in-person, he sent his regards from San Francisco and will be bestowed with the award later this year at Los Angeles’s newly-reopened Eagle Theatre.

Find the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

All That Breathes

Directed and Produced by Shaunak Sen

Produced by Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Fire of Love

Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

All That Breathes

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das

Outstanding Achievement in Production

Navalny

Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Outstanding Achievement in Original Score

Fire of Love

Nicolas Godin

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Moonage Daydream

Samir Foco, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

Outstanding Achievement in Visual Design (tie)

Fire of Love

Lucy Munger, Kara Blake, and Rui Ting Ji

Moonage Daydream

Stefan Nadelman

Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film

The Territory

Directed by Alex Pritz

Audience Choice Prize

Navalny

Directed by Daniel Roher

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Film for Broadcast

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Directed by James Jones | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Series

Black and Missing

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Anthology Series

How To with John Wilson (Season Two)

Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Editing in a Nonfiction Film or Series for Broadcast

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Meg Ramsay | Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in a Nonfiction Film or Series for Broadcast

Playing With Sharks

Michael Taylor, Judd Overton, Nathan Barlow and Toby Ralph | Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

Nuisance Bear

Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden

Legacy Award

Crumb

Directed by Terry Zwigoff

Heterodox Award

Aftersun

Directed by Charlotte Wells

Spotlight Award

Master of Light

Directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten