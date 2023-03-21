Watch the trailer for Acidman, Alex Lehmann‘s most recent directorial effort. Co-written by Lehmann and Chris Dowling, the film was produced in part by Liz Cardenas, who won the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Award for producing the Duplass Brothers’ 7 Days. This year, she was nominated for the Independent Spirit Producers Award.

The film stars Dianna Agron as Maggie, a woman who decides to track down her long-estranged father Lloyd (Thomas Hayden Church), a recluse who’s been given the nickname “Acidman” by locals. Part of their reunion entails attempting to make contact with UFOs, a search that reveals difficult truths about Lloyd’s mental health.

In a newsletter dispatch from a U.S. in Progress panel he moderated in Poland this past November, Editor-in-Chief Scott Macaulay wrote:

As a producer I’ve never shot in Poland nor, I discovered, had the other panelists. They were, by the way: producer Liz Cardanas, at the parallel American Film Festival with Alex Lehmann’s Acidman, a lovely father/daughter story that finds a beautiful and surprisingly modest metaphor for familial communication difficulties in the world of amateur ufologists…

Acidman will hit theaters and VOD on March 31 via Brainstorm Media.