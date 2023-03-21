Filmmaker

Click here to read our spring 2023 issue, featuring A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One) in conversation with Chinonye Chukwu, our annual spotlight on location shooting and more...

Go backBack to selection

Trailer Watch: Alex Lehmann’s Acidman

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on Mar 21, 2023

, , , ,

Watch the trailer for Acidman, Alex Lehmann‘s most recent directorial effort. Co-written by Lehmann and Chris Dowling, the film was produced in part by Liz Cardenas, who won the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Award for producing the Duplass Brothers’ 7 Days. This year, she was nominated for the Independent Spirit Producers Award.

The film stars Dianna Agron as Maggie, a woman who decides to track down her long-estranged father Lloyd (Thomas Hayden Church), a recluse who’s been given the nickname “Acidman” by locals. Part of their reunion entails attempting to make contact with UFOs, a search that reveals difficult truths about Lloyd’s mental health.

In a newsletter dispatch from a U.S. in Progress panel he moderated in Poland this past November, Editor-in-Chief Scott Macaulay wrote:

As a producer I’ve never shot in Poland nor, I discovered, had the other panelists. They were, by the way: producer Liz Cardanas, at the parallel American Film Festival with Alex Lehmann’s Acidman, a lovely father/daughter story that finds a beautiful and surprisingly modest metaphor for familial communication difficulties in the world of amateur ufologists…

Acidman will hit theaters and VOD on March 31 via Brainstorm Media.

© 2023 Filmmaker Magazine. All Rights Reserved. A Publication of The Gotham