Winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes last year, the U.S. trailer arrives today for Belgian directors Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch’s The Eight Mountains, adapted from the novel of the same name by Italian author Paolo Cognetti. The film stars Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi as, respectively, Pietro and Bruno, two childhood best friends who first meet in the Italian Alps and then re-connect later in adulthood. The Eight Mountains will be released stateside this spring by Sideshow and Janus Films.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

Pietro, a city boy who visits the tiny mountain village of Grana with his mother one summer, meets a local herder boy, Bruno. Both 11 years old, they become friends over ensuing summer trips. Years later, Pietro’s father dies, leaving him a remote plot of land high on the mountain. He reunites with Bruno to rebuild a collapsed house there, rekindling his connection to the mountain and his friendship with Bruno, which continues as they navigate life, dreams, and relationships.

The Eight Mountains will open in New York City on Friday, April 28 at Angelika Film Center and Film at Lincoln Center, and in Los Angeles on May 5. Read our interviews with the film’s directors, cinematographer and editor out of Sundance 2023.