Winner of the Cinema Vision 14Plus Award and Generation Special Mention for Best Film at last year’s Berlinale, Jamie Sisley’s debut feature Stay Awake finally gets a trailer and a limited US theatrical release date. The addiction drama will open at Film Forum in New York City on May 19 and the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles on May 25.

An official synopsis reads:

A fictionalized account of the filmmaker’s coming of age as he struggles to get out from under the yoke of a prescription-drug-addicted mother in small-town Virginia. Life in the last, lame-duck months of high school, with a job at the Jolly Cow ice cream drive-in, would be cringe-inducing enough without a deeply depressed, self-destructive mother (Chrissy Metz). Wyatt Oleff and Fin Argus play teenage brothers stuck in a cycle of discovering their mom passed out, dragging her to the hospital, and encouraging rehab. Despair quickly turns to hope and then boomerangs back again.

Check out the trailer above.