Watch: The Morning After Short Film

on Dec 6, 2018

In The Morning After, an interracial lesbian couple wake up the day after the 2016 general election to find their world changed. They drag their tired bodies out of bed to have brunch with one of the women’s fathers, who presents a charming, welcoming veneer despite his soon-to-be revealed political leanings. Written and directed by Lauren Minnerath, and starring Taylor Hess (a Filmmaker contributing editor) and Adenike Thomas, the film methodically dissects an already tense instance of “meet the parents,” made all the more trying by the present circumstance. Check it out above.

