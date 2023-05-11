Five years after The Favourite, Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos returns to collaborate with Emma Stone and a slew of other actors in Poor Things. Based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, the film is scripted by Tony McNamara (who co-wrote The Favourite with Deborah Davis). Also starring are Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, and Kathryn Hunter. Watch a short teaser trailer above, which arrives ahead of an early fall release date.

Here’s the official synopsis of Poor Things:

“From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

Poor Things will hit theaters on September 8 via Searchlight Pictures.