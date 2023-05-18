Martin Scorsese’s first film to world premiere at Cannes since After Hours in 1986, the trailer finally arrives for Killers of the Flower Moon shortly before it screens at the festival. Adapted from David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the film’s script was co-penned by Scorsese and Eric Roth. The western boasts a 206-minute runtime and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Scott Shepherd and John Lithgow.

The plot revolves around a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma of the oil-rich Osage Nation and the wealthy Hale family’s (headed by DiCaprio and De Niro) connection to them. These events spark an FBI investigation spearheaded by a young J. Edgar Hoover and Tom White (Plemons), a former Texas Ranger.

The film will be released theatrically by Paramount and exclusively stream on Apple TV+ in October. Watch the trailer above.