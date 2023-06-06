Exclusive Trailer: Film at Lincoln Center’s “Marco Ferreri: Beyond the Absurd” Retrospective Series

Filmmaker is pleased to host the exclusive trailer premiere of Film at Lincoln Center’s forthcoming retrospective series “Marco Ferreri: Beyond the Absurd,” which was co-produced by Cinecittà. The most comprehensive U.S. retrospective of the Italian director’s work will take place at FLC from June 9 through 22, with several films presented on 35mm.

Per the press release:

Highlights include Ferreri’s third feature The Little Coach, starring the famous comic actor José Isbert, which established young Ferreri as a European master of black humor; The Ape Woman, which underwent harsh censorship and is now presented with its three different endings: the one dictated by Italian censorship, the one provided by the French producers, and the one that Ferreri and his accomplice and co-writer, Rafael Azcona, had written; The Man with the Balloons, the virtuoso depiction of a sudden fall into the absurdity of life, starring a flamboyant Marcello Mastroianni at his best; Dillinger Is Dead, a mix of pop art and existentialist philosophy and one of Ferreri’s most famous films; La Grande Bouffe, one of Ferreri’s signature films, which is best remembered for causing one of the biggest scandals of the Cannes Film Festival but whose public success made it an immediate cult classic; Bye Bye Monkey, Ferreri’s first film shot in the United States, starring Gérard Depardieu and Marcello Mastroianni as two men trying to cope with the decline of man and the rise of woman; and the 1980 Berlinale Silver Bear–winning film Seeking Asylum, one of Ferreri’s gentlest films, starring Roberto Benigni as a kindergarten teacher who falls in love with the mother of one of his students.

Watch the trailer for the retrospective series above, and visit Film at Lincoln Center’s official website for additional information about the series lineup, tickets and more.