Less than a year after Luca Guadagnino‘s cannibal love story Bones and All, the Italian director returns with Challengers. Written by playwright Justin Kuritzkes, the film stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist as participants in a ménage à trois that eventually develops into a monogamous marriage between two of them. Years later, the trio unexpectedly reunite, stirring feelings of jealousy, lust and betrayal anew.

Per the film’s official synopsis:

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor)—his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers will exclusively hit theaters on September 15 from Amazon MGM Studios. Watch the trailer above.